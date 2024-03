A Vermont woman tries to take on the loneliness epidemic in her corner of the country There's a loneliness epidemic in the United States according to the U.S. Surgeon General. One woman works to change that by organizing monthly get togethers in a small city in Vermont.

Mental Health A Vermont woman tries to take on the loneliness epidemic in her corner of the country A Vermont woman tries to take on the loneliness epidemic in her corner of the country Listen · 4:05 4:05 There's a loneliness epidemic in the United States according to the U.S. Surgeon General. One woman works to change that by organizing monthly get togethers in a small city in Vermont. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor