How ageism in health care is harming older people — more often than you may think Ageism in health care settings is common. Assumptions that older people are one big, frail, homogenous group can lead to problems, says the author of Elderhood.

Health How ageism in health care is harming older people — more often than you may think How ageism in health care is harming older people — more often than you may think Listen · 3:53 3:53 Ageism in health care settings is common. Assumptions that older people are one big, frail, homogenous group can lead to problems, says the author of Elderhood. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor