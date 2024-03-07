Accessibility links
Ukraine reparations and the case for seizing Russian assets : The Indicator from Planet Money Ukraine desperately needs money. And there's a tempting solution sitting in a Belgian financial institution: nearly $200 billion in frozen Russian assets. In today's episode, we learn about this unique depository where most of the Russian assets are stored and two proposals to get some of this money to Ukraine.

Related episodes:
The cost of a dollar in Ukraine (Apple / Spotify)
Russia's sanctions, graded (Apple)
Why Israel uses diaspora bonds (Apple / Spotify)
Economic warfare vs. Fortress Russia

The Indicator from Planet Money

How to get Russia to pay Ukraine

How to get Russia to pay Ukraine

Two Ukrainian citizens hold up posters against Russia's military intervention. Emilio Morenatti/AP hide caption

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Two Ukrainian citizens hold up posters against Russia's military intervention.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

