Fresh Air A Veteran Filmmaker Shares Secrets From The Set A Veteran Filmmaker Shares Secrets From The Set Listen · 44:30 44:30 Writer, director and producer Ed Zwick has made dozens of films and TV shows including Legends of the Fall, The Last Samurai, and Blood Diamond. In his memoir, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions, he writes about studios, actors and the frustrations and joys of the business.



