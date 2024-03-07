Accessibility links
Generations After The First Nuclear Test, Those Sickened Fight For Compensation : Consider This from NPR On August 6, 1945, a stone-faced President Harry Truman appeared on television and told Americans about the atomic bomb being dropped on Hiroshima.

The attack on Hiroshima marked the first time nuclear power was used in war, but the atomic bomb was actually tested a month earlier in the Jornada del Muerto desert of New Mexico.

At least hundreds of New Mexicans were harmed by the test's fallout. Radiation creeped into the grass their cows grazed, on the food they ate, and the water they drank.

A program compensating victims of government-caused nuclear contamination has been in place since 1990, but it never included downwinders in New Mexico, the site of the very first nuclear test.

This week, the Senate voted to broaden the bi-partisan legislation that could compensate people who have suffered health consequences of radiation testing. Now, the bill will go to a House vote.

Generations after the Trinity Nuclear Test, will downwinders in New Mexico finally get compensation?

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Consider This from NPR

Generations After The First Nuclear Test, Those Sickened Fight For Compensation

Generations After The First Nuclear Test, Those Sickened Fight For Compensation

Listen · 11:26
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198910685/1236730629" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Tina Cordova poses in front of the entrance of White Sands Missile Range where Trinity test site is located. Cordova who is one of five generations in her family diagnosed with cancer since 1945, and runs the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium. Cordova has been fighting for decades to secure compensation for those affected by the radiation from the Trinity test. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Tina Cordova poses in front of the entrance of White Sands Missile Range where Trinity test site is located. Cordova who is one of five generations in her family diagnosed with cancer since 1945, and runs the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium. Cordova has been fighting for decades to secure compensation for those affected by the radiation from the Trinity test.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

On August 6, 1945, a stone-faced President Harry Truman appeared on television and told Americans about the atomic bomb being dropped on Hiroshima.

The attack on Hiroshima marked the first time nuclear power was used in war, but the atomic bomb was actually tested a month earlier in the Jornada del Muerto desert of New Mexico.

At least hundreds of New Mexicans were harmed by the test's fallout. Radiation creeped into the grass their cows grazed, on the food they ate, and the water they drank.

A program compensating victims of government-caused nuclear contamination has been in place since 1990, but it never included downwinders in New Mexico, the site of the very first nuclear test.

This week, the Senate will vote on whether or not to broaden the bi-partisan legislation that could compensate New Mexicans.

Generations after the Trinity Nuclear Test, will people in New Mexico finally get compensation?

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Jonaki Mehta. It was edited by Courtney Dorning. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.