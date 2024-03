Liverman's 'Show Me The Way' showcases women's contributions to classical music NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Grammy winning baritone Will Liverman about his latest album — Show Me The Way — honoring women in classical music, past and present.

Music News Liverman's 'Show Me The Way' showcases women's contributions to classical music Liverman's 'Show Me The Way' showcases women's contributions to classical music Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Grammy winning baritone Will Liverman about his latest album — Show Me The Way — honoring women in classical music, past and present. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor