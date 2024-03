French fashion label Coperni is releasing a handbag made out of air — sort of The Air Swift bag was created using a substance that's 99% air and 1% a glass-like nanomaterial called silica aerogel. The same material NASA uses to collect cosmic dust.

Business French fashion label Coperni is releasing a handbag made out of air — sort of French fashion label Coperni is releasing a handbag made out of air — sort of Listen · 0:27 0:27 The Air Swift bag was created using a substance that's 99% air and 1% a glass-like nanomaterial called silica aerogel. The same material NASA uses to collect cosmic dust. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor