Is love blind? Psychologists say not really Hit reality TV show Love is Blind branded itself as a social experiment in our image-obsessed world — but psychologists find love is not blind. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to psychologist Paul Eastwick.

Television Is love blind? Psychologists say not really Is love blind? Psychologists say not really Audio will be available later today. Hit reality TV show Love is Blind branded itself as a social experiment in our image-obsessed world — but psychologists find love is not blind. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to psychologist Paul Eastwick. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor