What Israelis believe now, five months after Oct. 7 We look at five ways Israelis have been changed through five months of war. The Oct. 7 Hamas attack was the single deadliest day for Israelis in history, prompting the deadly Israeli assault on Gaza.

Middle East What Israelis believe now, five months after Oct. 7 What Israelis believe now, five months after Oct. 7 Listen · 8:12 8:12 We look at five ways Israelis have been changed through five months of war. The Oct. 7 Hamas attack was the single deadliest day for Israelis in history, prompting the deadly Israeli assault on Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor