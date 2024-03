U.S. dropped tens of thousands of meals into Gaza with more planned. It's not enough Tens of thousands of Ready-To-Eat meals have again been airdropped into Gaza by U.S. Air Force cargo planes. Officials say more drops are planned and the U.S. will take part in moving aid by sea.

