Law New Alabama law protects IVF, but still identifies embryo as a child New Alabama law protects IVF, but still identifies embryo as a child Listen · 5:17 5:17 NPR's Ari Shapiro checks in with fertility specialist Dr. Beth Malizia following the new Alabama law that protects IVF.