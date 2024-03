Generations after Trinity Test, New Mexico downwinders seek compensation NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Tina Cordova, a downwinder of the Trinity Test and a cancer survivor, and Sen. Ben Ray Lujan about their fight to get compensation for New Mexico radiation victims.

National Generations after Trinity Test, New Mexico downwinders seek compensation Generations after Trinity Test, New Mexico downwinders seek compensation Listen · 8:12 8:12 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Tina Cordova, a downwinder of the Trinity Test and a cancer survivor, and Sen. Ben Ray Lujan about their fight to get compensation for New Mexico radiation victims. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor