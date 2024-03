What It's Like to Cover the War Between Israel and Hamas

Enlarge this image toggle caption Anas Baba/NPR and Tanya Habjouqa for NPR Anas Baba/NPR and Tanya Habjouqa for NPR

In this longer episode we go deep on what it's like to cover both sides of the war between Israel and Hamas. Our friends at the Embedded podcast talk to NPR's Daniel Estrin about some of the people he's reported on and how he approaches covering this difficult and divisive story.