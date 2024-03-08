And the winner is... outrage? Plus, if the economy is good, why does it feel bad?

This weekend's Oscars ceremony will mark the close of awards season. But what has been an exciting year in film seems to have turned into an opportunity for outrage over snubs, "firsts" and more. Host Brittany Luse wants to know: Is the discourse over awards season stifling our love of art? Brittany is joined by Aisha Harris, co-host of Pop Culture Happy Hour and author of the essay "Award shows have become outrage generators. Surely there's another way?"



Then, politicians and economists are constantly telling us the economy is good. But with high grocery prices, high interest rates, and high rent - Brittany feels like there's something lost in translation. To get to the bottom of it all, The Indicator co-host Darian Woods joins the show to shed some light on what exactly makes this economy good while also feeling kind of bad.

This episode was produced by Alexis Williams and Corey Antonio Rose with additional support from Barton Girdwood and Liam McBain. We had engineering support from Becky Brown and Phil Edfors. We had factchecking support from Greta Pittenger. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.