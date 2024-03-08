New Music Friday: The best albums out March 8

A wave of springtime releases might be just around the corner, but the biggest albums out this week are keeping things cool in an enticing variety of ways.

On this week's episode of New Music Friday from All Songs Considered, NPR Music's Ann Powers and Hazel Cills discuss what Jack Antonoff, Norah Jones, Moor Mother's Camae Ayewa and Kim Gordon have in common, besides a common release date.



Featured albums:

1. Kim Gordon, The Collective

2. Bleachers, Bleachers

3. Norah Jones, Visions

4. Moor Mother, The Great Bailout



Other notable releases for March 8:

• Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine

• Bolis Pupul, Letter to Yu

• Judas Priest, Invincible Shield

• YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Compliments of Gravedigger Mountain

• Oisin Leech, Cold Sea

• Cyrille Aimée, à Fleur de Peau

• Dion, Girl Friends

• The Libertines, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade

• Chris Potter, Eagle's Point

• Torrey, Torrey

• Daniel Carter and Stefan Christoff, In the wind now

• homeshake, CD Wallet

• Pixies, At the BBC

• Meatbodies, Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom

• Ronnie Lion, Spanish Town

• Vanessa Bedoret, Eyes

• Charles Moothart, Black Holes Don't Choke

• Anja Huwe, Codes

• Erika Angell, The Obsession With Her Voice

• The Rhythm Method, Peachy

• The Hanging Stars, On A Golden Shore

• astrel k, The Foreign Department

• Observers, The Age of the Machine Entities [released March 4, 2024]