2024 Oscars Preview: Who will win and who should win : Pop Culture Happy Hour Will it be Oppenheimer? Will it be Barbie? Or will it be some other story entirely? It's time to get down to business, because the Oscars are upon us. In this guide, we're talking about actors, directors, best pictures — and everything we think will and should win.

Pop Culture Happy Hour 2024 Oscars Preview: Who will win and who should win 2024 Oscars Preview: Who will win and who should win Listen · 47:37 47:37 Enlarge this image toggle caption Universal Pictures Universal Pictures Will it be Oppenheimer? Will it be Barbie? Or will it be some other story entirely? It's time to get down to business, because the Oscars are upon us. In this guide, we're talking about actors, directors, best pictures — and everything we think will and should win. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor