Wind turbine service technician jobs are growing fast in the U.S. : The Indicator from Planet Money The job that's projected to be the fastest-growing in the U.S. is wind turbine service technician. So we wanted to learn what they actually do. Today on the show, reporter Darian Woods travels to a windy corner of Maine for a day in the life of one of these green-collar jobs.

Related episodes:
Why offshore wind is facing headwinds (Apple / Spotify)
A Man, a plan, wind power, Uruguay (Apple / Spotify)

The Indicator from Planet Money

Why wind techs are so in demand

Reporter Darian Woods and wind turbine technician Konnor Therriault at the base of a Vestas wind turbine in Bingham, Maine. (Photo by Matthew Copeman) Matthew Copeman/Matthew Copeman hide caption

Reporter Darian Woods and wind turbine technician Konnor Therriault at the base of a Vestas wind turbine in Bingham, Maine. (Photo by Matthew Copeman)

