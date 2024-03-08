Accessibility links
Emma Stone / Mark Ruffalo : Fresh Air Emma Stone has two Oscar nominations for Poor Things: One for best actress and one for best picture, as a producer. She spoke with Terry Gross about working with an intimacy coordinator and why she sees her anxiety as a superpower.

Mark Ruffalo plays a debauched cad opposite Emma Stone in the movie. The role was a big departure from his previous work playing real people, in dramas like Spotlight or Foxcatcher, or as the Incredible Hulk in the Marvel movies. The Oscar-nominated actor spoke with Sam Briger.

Fresh Air

Emma Stone / Mark Ruffalo

Emma Stone / Mark Ruffalo

