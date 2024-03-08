Accessibility links
The News Roundup For March 8, 2024 : 1A President Biden delivered his State of the Union address Thursday evening. It was fiery, but was it enough to convince voters that he deserves four more years?

Super Tuesday saw 16 states and one American territory report their primary results this week. As expected, President Biden and former President Donald Trump won big, setting up a rematch for the presidency come this November.

Meanwhile, authorities warn that famine in Gaza is imminent after Israeli attacks on aid trucks in areas where Palestinians have sought refuge.

The U.S. says it will build a port on the Gaza coast to bring more aid to starving Palestinians. In his State of the Union, President Biden's message to the Israeli government last night was direct.

Every month since June of 2023 has set some kind of record for high temperatures for that time of year. The surface of the world's oceans is at its hottest ever.

We cover all this and more during the News Roundup.

1A

The News Roundup For March 8, 2024

The News Roundup For March 8, 2024

Children carry kitchen utensils as they walk toward a food distribution point in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. -/AFP via Getty Images

-/AFP via Getty Images

Children carry kitchen utensils as they walk toward a food distribution point in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

-/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled this week that Trump can remain on the ballot in Colorado despite the state's decision to remove him from ballots via a clause in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Biden stressed that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza could not be used as a "bargaining chip."

Thousands of inmates were released from jails in Haiti this week by the violent gangs vying for control of the nation.

