RuPaul promotes reading with a rainbow-colored school bus RuPaul announced this week that he's sending a rainbow bus full of banned books from the West Coast to the South.

Books RuPaul promotes reading with a rainbow-colored school bus RuPaul promotes reading with a rainbow-colored school bus Listen · 1:55 1:55 RuPaul announced this week that he's sending a rainbow bus full of banned books from the West Coast to the South. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor