Crooner Steve Lawrence, who also appeared on Broadway and on TV, dies at 88 Lawrence's hits include "I've Gotta Be Me" and "Go Away Little Girl." For decades he was part of the singing duo, Steve and Eydie, with his wife Eydie Gorme who died in 2013.

