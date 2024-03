Amid a dramatic standoff, Haiti extends its state of emergency for another 30 days Gangs, which have called for the ouster of the country's defacto prime minister, are surrounding the Port Au Prince airport. The prime minister is presumed to still be in stranded in Puerto Rico.

Latin America Amid a dramatic standoff, Haiti extends its state of emergency for another 30 days Amid a dramatic standoff, Haiti extends its state of emergency for another 30 days Gangs, which have called for the ouster of the country's defacto prime minister, are surrounding the Port Au Prince airport. The prime minister is presumed to still be in stranded in Puerto Rico.