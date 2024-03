Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is poised to become co-chair of the RNC There will be another big shake up in the Republican Party Friday as the 168 members of the RNC are going to elect new leadership. They're expected to pick several Trump loyalists.

