France marks constitutional guarantee of abortion rights on International Woman's Day The president of France is holding a public celebration to mark the adoption this week of a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights.

Europe France marks constitutional guarantee of abortion rights on International Woman's Day France marks constitutional guarantee of abortion rights on International Woman's Day Audio will be available later today. The president of France is holding a public celebration to mark the adoption this week of a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor