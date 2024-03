The impact of Aleksei Navalny's death has been affirming for Russians who want change One week after Aleksei Navalny's funeral and burial, thousands of Russians continue to pay their respects at his grave. Many say it is encouraging to see they're not alone in wanting change in Russia.

