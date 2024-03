Remembering 'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama, dead at 68 Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama has died. He was 68. His "Dragon Ball" series has sold millions of copies worldwide and has inspired TV, film and video game adaptations.

Remembering 'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama, dead at 68

Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama has died. He was 68. His "Dragon Ball" series has sold millions of copies worldwide and has inspired TV, film and video game adaptations.