Nearly all of Uranus' 27 moons have Shakespearean names. What'll this one be called? Scientists have found a 28th moon around Uranus. In keeping with tradition, they plan to name it after a Shakespearean character. Scholar Michael Dobson weighs in on the suggested name, "Violenta."

Space Nearly all of Uranus' 27 moons have Shakespearean names. What'll this one be called? Nearly all of Uranus' 27 moons have Shakespearean names. What'll this one be called? Listen · 4:38 4:38 Scientists have found a 28th moon around Uranus. In keeping with tradition, they plan to name it after a Shakespearean character. Scholar Michael Dobson weighs in on the suggested name, "Violenta." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor