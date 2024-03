Former president of Honduras is convicted of drug trafficking charges in New York The ex-president of Honduras, described by a U.S. government attorney as the man who "paved a cocaine superhighway to the United States" has been convicted of drug trafficking charges in New York.

National Former president of Honduras is convicted of drug trafficking charges in New York Former president of Honduras is convicted of drug trafficking charges in New York Listen · 3:24 3:24 The ex-president of Honduras, described by a U.S. government attorney as the man who "paved a cocaine superhighway to the United States" has been convicted of drug trafficking charges in New York. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor