After a week of negotiation, Gaza ceasefire is unlikely before Ramadan NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Khaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute where he directs the Program on Palestine and Palestinian Affairs, about the status of Gaza ceasefire talks.

Middle East After a week of negotiation, Gaza ceasefire is unlikely before Ramadan After a week of negotiation, Gaza ceasefire is unlikely before Ramadan Listen · 4:51 4:51 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Khaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute where he directs the Program on Palestine and Palestinian Affairs, about the status of Gaza ceasefire talks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor