Biden tries again on his economy message in his State of the Union President Biden is having a tough time convincing people that he's taking care of the economy. He took another crack at this in the State of the Union.

Politics Biden tries again on his economy message in his State of the Union Biden tries again on his economy message in his State of the Union Listen · 4:10 4:10 President Biden is having a tough time convincing people that he's taking care of the economy. He took another crack at this in the State of the Union. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor