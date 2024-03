This Gaza bakery is making cakes for Palestinians trying celebrate life amid war A professional bakery in Gaza has reopened, using solar panels for refrigeration and flour from the black market, to meet the demand of displaced Palestinians seeking cakes to celebrate life amid war.

Middle East This Gaza bakery is making cakes for Palestinians trying celebrate life amid war