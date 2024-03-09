#2420: I Think You Should Brick Him : The Best of Car Talk Heidi has a little neighborhood bird that freaks out several times a day and starts pecking away on the chrome of her Lincoln, thinking that it is defending it's territory. Will Click and Clack recommend extensive efforts to save the little guy or should Heid just 'brick him'? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk

