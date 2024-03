Week in politics: Biden's partisan State of the Union address, RNC's Trump takeover President Biden made the traditionally solemn State of the Union address into a lively — and very partisan — event. Plus, Donald Trump's takeover of the Republican National Committee.

Politics Week in politics: Biden's partisan State of the Union address, RNC's Trump takeover Week in politics: Biden's partisan State of the Union address, RNC's Trump takeover Listen · 4:23 4:23 President Biden made the traditionally solemn State of the Union address into a lively — and very partisan — event. Plus, Donald Trump's takeover of the Republican National Committee. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor