Major Leaguer Shohei Ohtani made a personal announcement, and fans can't handle it Major Leaguer Shohei Ohtani makes headlines in the U.S., but in Japan he's treated like a god. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Jason Coskrey, a sports writer for the Japan Times based in Tokyo.

Sports Major Leaguer Shohei Ohtani made a personal announcement, and fans can't handle it Major Leaguer Shohei Ohtani made a personal announcement, and fans can't handle it Listen · 3:40 3:40 Major Leaguer Shohei Ohtani makes headlines in the U.S., but in Japan he's treated like a god. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Jason Coskrey, a sports writer for the Japan Times based in Tokyo. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor