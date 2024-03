In 'Spaceman', a deep space explorer deals with the earthly problem of loneliness NPR's Scott Simon speaks with director Johan Renck for his new movie Spaceman. The movie stars Adam Sandler as a deep space explorer dealing with very terrestrial problems.

Movie Interviews In 'Spaceman', a deep space explorer deals with the earthly problem of loneliness In 'Spaceman', a deep space explorer deals with the earthly problem of loneliness Listen · 6:12 6:12 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with director Johan Renck for his new movie Spaceman. The movie stars Adam Sandler as a deep space explorer dealing with very terrestrial problems. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor