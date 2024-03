Regional Mexican music is having a moment on the world stage Beyoncé may have gone country, but she's far from the only one. Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny and Karol G are just the latest artists who look to rural areas, specifically in Mexico, for musical inspiration.

Regional Mexican music is having a moment on the world stage Beyoncé may have gone country, but she's far from the only one. Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny and Karol G are just the latest artists who look to rural areas, specifically in Mexico, for musical inspiration.