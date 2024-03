Remembering manga artist and Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama NPR's Scott Simon talks to Toussaint Egan about the death of Akira Toriyama, famed creator of the Dragon Ball franchise, and the impact he had on manga and anime.

Obituaries Remembering manga artist and Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama Remembering manga artist and Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Toussaint Egan about the death of Akira Toriyama, famed creator of the Dragon Ball franchise, and the impact he had on manga and anime. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor