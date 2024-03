A new book traces the lives of 4 people among thousands of 'unclaimed' deaths in L.A. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with sociologists Pamela Prickett and Stefan Timmermans about their book, "The Unclaimed," about unclaimed bodies in Los Angeles and the stories behind them.

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with sociologists Pamela Prickett and Stefan Timmermans about their book, "The Unclaimed," about unclaimed bodies in Los Angeles and the stories behind them.