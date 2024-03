Two weeks into Iditarod, the Alaskan dog sledding race, competition is heating up With a few days likely left in the Iditarod, officials have given one of the frontrunners a two-hour time penalty.

Two weeks into Iditarod, the Alaskan dog sledding race, competition is heating up Two weeks into Iditarod, the Alaskan dog sledding race, competition is heating up Audio will be available later today. With a few days likely left in the Iditarod, officials have given one of the frontrunners a two-hour time penalty. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor