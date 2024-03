Where the 2024 third-party ticket stands NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Alex Roarty, a reporter with nonprofit political news site NOTUS, about No Labels and third-party candidates in the upcoming presidential election.

Elections Where the 2024 third-party ticket stands Where the 2024 third-party ticket stands Listen · 5:52 5:52 NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Alex Roarty, a reporter with nonprofit political news site NOTUS, about No Labels and third-party candidates in the upcoming presidential election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor