The rise of 'cubicle comedians' Creators are raking in millions of views as they poke fun at the trauma and humor of U.S. workplace culture. A look at their popularity and what it means that the top comedians are Black.

Pop Culture The rise of 'cubicle comedians' The rise of 'cubicle comedians' Listen · 5:06 5:06 Creators are raking in millions of views as they poke fun at the trauma and humor of U.S. workplace culture. A look at their popularity and what it means that the top comedians are Black. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor