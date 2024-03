Why NASA wants human guinea pigs to test out Martian living NASA is seeking a second batch of volunteers to test out living facility that will replicate life on Mars. Scott talks with behavioral ecologist Kelly Weinersmith about the experiment.

Why NASA wants human guinea pigs to test out Martian living