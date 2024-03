Songwriter Ani DiFranco on 'Hadestown' NPR's Rachel Martin talks with songwriter Ani DiFranco about her Broadway debut in the musical Hadestown and her long backstory with her character Persephone.

Theater Songwriter Ani DiFranco on 'Hadestown' Songwriter Ani DiFranco on 'Hadestown' Listen · 7:18 7:18 NPR's Rachel Martin talks with songwriter Ani DiFranco about her Broadway debut in the musical Hadestown and her long backstory with her character Persephone. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor