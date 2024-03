President Biden is unveiling his budget proposal for the coming fiscal year NPR's A Martinez talks to budget director Shalanda Young about the White House saying it would cut the deficit by about $3 trillion over the next 10 years, and protect Social Security and Medicare.

Politics President Biden is unveiling his budget proposal for the coming fiscal year NPR's A Martinez talks to budget director Shalanda Young about the White House saying it would cut the deficit by about $3 trillion over the next 10 years, and protect Social Security and Medicare.