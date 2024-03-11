Is the financial media making us miserable about the economy?

Enlarge this image SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

There's been a disconnect between how the US economy is doing and how people actually feel about it.

Maybe people are still burnt from when inflation was high, maybe it's the expensive cost of borrowing for a car or a mortgage, or maybe it's ... wait, are WE the problem?!

Today we look in the mirror and find out if financial media contributes to negative economic sentiment.

Related Episodes:

The Indicators of this year and next (Apple/Spotify)

Taking the temperature of the US consumer (Apple/Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.