The Jesus and Mary Chain talk about 'Glasgow Eyes'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mel Butler/Courtesy of the artist Mel Butler/Courtesy of the artist

Set List "jamcod"

"Cracking Up"

"The Eagles and The Beatles"

If you'd asked brothers Jim and William Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain back in, say, the late '90s if they'd still be together releasing albums in 2024, there's a big chance they would have said no.

But here they are, four decades after releasing their debut album, Psychocandy, putting out a brand new record that hearkens back to their beginnings in Scotland. It's called Glasgow Eyes.

Today, lead singer Jim Reid joins me to talk about that album, about the legacy and influence of those early Jesus and Mary Chain albums, what first motivated them to start making music more than 40 years ago, and what motivates them to keep making it now. He also gets into stage fright, playing shows sober and forever being misfits in the music world, too.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.