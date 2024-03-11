'If You Can Keep It': All Eyes Turn To Georgia

Super Tuesday might be over, but election season is just ramping up.

President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump held dueling campaign rallies in Georgia over the weekend.

We continue our election series, "If You Can Keep It," and dig into some of the biggest political stories of the week. We discuss the Georgia primary and check in with local election officials.

The state's elections have a sordid history with one of the candidates almost certainly set to stand come November.

In a now infamous call from 2021, Trump pressured Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to recount the election';s votes. He made repeated false claims that he had won the state. Trump and his allies also targeted Georgia election workers with dangerous conspiracies.

What can Georgia tell us about the general election and the state of our democracy more broadly?

