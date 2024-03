Why some Muslims say they're unsure how to celebrate Ramadan this year The war in Gaza is casting a shadow on Ramadan celebrations this year. NPR's Michel Martin visits an Islamic Center in Virginia to hear how Muslims are reflecting on the holy month.

