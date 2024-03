Facebook groups where women discuss dating topics are under fire in a lawsuit A man in Chicago is taking legal action against several online platforms and members of the Facebook group "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" for defamation, doxing and invasion of privacy.

National Facebook groups where women discuss dating topics are under fire in a lawsuit Facebook groups where women discuss dating topics are under fire in a lawsuit Listen · 4:03 4:03 A man in Chicago is taking legal action against several online platforms and members of the Facebook group "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" for defamation, doxing and invasion of privacy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor