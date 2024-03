How the first day of Ramadan went in Jerusalem and Gaza The Muslim holy month of Ramadan has arrived with no ceasefire in Gaza. There's growing anxiety about tensions spreading to Jerusalem, where the Al-Aqsa mosque sits at the very center of the conflict.

